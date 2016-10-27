Dr. Daniel McGee, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McGee, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel McGee, DPM
Dr. Daniel McGee, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Massotherapy and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee's Office Locations
-
1
Community Foot & Ankle Ctr517 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 473-9006
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGee?
I have been going to Dr McGee for years and he is informative and to the point, and always has a smile on . I trust him completely. The staff is kind and courteousness. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Daniel McGee, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1538130554
Education & Certifications
- Ohio College Of Massotherapy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.