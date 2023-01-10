Overview

Dr. Daniel McGilvray, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED.



Dr. McGilvray works at Texas Health Family Care in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.