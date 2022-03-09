Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD
Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. McLaughlin works at
Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 237-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
absolutely the best and most deadicated doctor you will ever find. worked wonders for me.
About Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Mass Med Center
- McGaw/Northwestern University
- McGaw/Northwestern University
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLaughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.
