Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.4 (16)
Map Pin Small Avon, OH
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD

Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital and Lutheran Hospital.

Dr. McLaughlin works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLaughlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 237-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus
    33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 695-4000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
  • Fairview Hospital
  • Lutheran Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Port Placements or Replacements
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Carotid Artery Disease
Port Placements or Replacements
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Carotid Artery Disease

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 09, 2022
    absolutely the best and most deadicated doctor you will ever find. worked wonders for me.
    b. fiorille — Mar 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD
    About Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1598732646
    Education & Certifications

    • University Mass Med Center
    • McGaw/Northwestern University
    • McGaw/Northwestern University
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel McLaughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLaughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McLaughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McLaughlin works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. View the full address on Dr. McLaughlin’s profile.

    Dr. McLaughlin has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLaughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. McLaughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLaughlin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McLaughlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McLaughlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

