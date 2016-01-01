Dr. Meadows Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Meadows Jr, MD
Dr. Daniel Meadows Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cullman, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine.
Cullman Primary Care Multi-Specialty Group/Psychiatry101 2nd Ave Se, Cullman, AL 35055 Directions (256) 739-4910Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Dr. Meadows Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meadows Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meadows Jr has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meadows Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Meadows Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meadows Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meadows Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meadows Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.