Dr. Daniel Medalie, MD
Dr. Daniel Medalie, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beachwood, OH. They graduated from Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Cleveland Plastic Surgery25700 Science Park Dr, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 393-9924Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
13 years on from my DI top surgery and I can confidently say going to Medalie was the best investment I ever made for my transition. From the placement of incisions to his knowledge of contouring and body sculpture, I have been more than pleased with my results for over a decade and cannot recommend him enough.
About Dr. Daniel Medalie, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1083630891
Education & Certifications
- Mass General Hosp
- U P M C Shadyside
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Cornell Mc-Ny Hosp
- Harvard
