Overview

Dr. Daniel Megna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Megna works at SOTTILE & MEGNA MD in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.