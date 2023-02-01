Overview

Dr. Daniel Meline, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Meline works at Arizona Digestive Health in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.