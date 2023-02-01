Dr. Daniel Meline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Meline, MD
Dr. Daniel Meline, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Arizona Digestive Health-Scottsdale9767 N 91st St Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1990
Scottsdale Endoscopy Center9787 N 91st St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 657-0889
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
I had a telemed with Dr Meline and it went very well. He went above and beyond to answer my questions and was very professional! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Daniel Meline, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- DEACONESS COLLEGE OF NURSING
Dr. Meline has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meline accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meline has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
162 patients have reviewed Dr. Meline. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meline.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.