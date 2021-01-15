Dr. Merenda has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Merenda, MD
Dr. Daniel Merenda, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
United Vascular & Vein Center Pllc527 Medical Park Dr Ste 501, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3570
Encompass Hlth Mountainview Bridgeport327 Medical Park Dr, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3570
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
If you’re looking for the ideal physician, here he is. Highly skilled with in-depth knowledge yet maintains a polite and friendly demeanor. Provides quality care through his attentive, sincere, compassionate service as well as taking the time to get to know his patients on a personal level. Additionally, he listens and explains matters with patience and clarity while extending help beyond his means. Waiting time is barely existent and the duration he spends with you is far more than enough. Everything you look for in an ideal physician, he’s it. (Dr. Merenda, if you happen to read this, it was a pleasure, and my husband and I completely couldn’t say enough good things about you! Sorry about the phone call; false alarm. All is well. Warm thoughts and best wishes! See you next month.)
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- West Virginia University
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Merenda has seen patients for Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Merenda. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merenda.
