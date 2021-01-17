See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lansing, MI
Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (23)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO

Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.

Dr. Mesko works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mesko's Office Locations

    Michigan Orthopedic Center
    2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 267-0200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Greater Lansing
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Joint Pain
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gait Abnormality
Hip Fracture
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ataxia
Baker's Cyst
Bone Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Degenerative Disc Disease
Foot Fracture
Fracture
Fracture Care
Gout
Herniated Disc
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance
Hip Resurfacing
Knee Dislocation
Knee Disorders
Knee Sprain
Lupus
MAKOplasty®
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Myelopathy
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteosarcoma
Pyogenic Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Torticollis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 17, 2021
    Once in the system,every thing went well.
    Glen R Caldwell — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164788378
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mesko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mesko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mesko works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mesko’s profile.

    Dr. Mesko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesko.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

