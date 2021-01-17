Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mesko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO
Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Mesko works at
Dr. Mesko's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Orthopedic Center2815 S Pennsylvania Ave Ste 204, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (216) 267-0200
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Clinton Hospital
- Sparrow Eaton Hospital
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mesko?
Once in the system,every thing went well.
About Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1164788378
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Wheaton College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mesko has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mesko accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mesko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mesko works at
Dr. Mesko has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mesko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mesko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mesko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mesko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mesko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.