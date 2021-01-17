Overview of Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO

Dr. Daniel Mesko, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Mesko works at Michigan Orthopedic Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.