Overview of Dr. Daniel Methuselah, DPM

Dr. Daniel Methuselah, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irmo, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.



Dr. Methuselah works at Columbia Podiatry in Irmo, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.