Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD

Oncology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD

Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Clark Memorial Health, Flaget Memorial Hospital, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.

Dr. Metzinger works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Metzinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health
    529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 561-7220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Clark Memorial Health
  • Flaget Memorial Hospital
  • Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
  • University Of Louisville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Cervical Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Cervical Cancer

Treatment frequency



Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063430171
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Residency
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Metzinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metzinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzinger works at UofL Physicians - OB/GYN & Women's Health in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Metzinger’s profile.

    Dr. Metzinger has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysteroscopy and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

