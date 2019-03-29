Overview of Dr. Daniel Mijares, MD

Dr. Daniel Mijares, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Med School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Mijares works at Pure Medicine in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.