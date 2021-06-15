Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Locations
-
1
Female Healthcare Associates Ltd800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 408, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 593-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Women & Childrens Hlthcr Assocs1875 Dempster St Ste 506, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 593-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor is really nice. He help me through my pregnancy. The best doctor I ever meet.
About Dr. Daniel Miller, MD
- Family Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
