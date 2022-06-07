See All Ophthalmologists in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Daniel Miller, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (158)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Miller, MD

Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Miller works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Middletown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash
    1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Middletown
    5850 Innovation Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 425-9796

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Christ Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (155)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daniel Miller, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487681987
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute|University of Miami Hospital
    Internship
    • RIVERSIDE HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

