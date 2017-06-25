See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Clemmons, NC
Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Dr. Mistrot works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons
    7210 Village Medical Cir Ste 310, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anorectal Abscess
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Anorectal Abscess
Colectomy
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mistrot?

    Jun 25, 2017
    Went above and beyond to help me in a very trying time. Very competent and attentative to my needs and questions. You are in good hands!
    Gspenla in Tempe, AZ — Jun 25, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mistrot to family and friends

    Dr. Mistrot's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mistrot

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1457761181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Mistrot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mistrot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mistrot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mistrot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mistrot works at Novant Health Colon & Rectal Clinic - Clemmons in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mistrot’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mistrot. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mistrot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mistrot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mistrot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.