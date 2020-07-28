Overview

Dr. Daniel Mokry, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Mokry works at Ochsner Women's Health Center - Covington in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.