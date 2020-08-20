See All Podiatrists in Pittsburgh, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM

Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Molcsan Jr works at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Molcsan Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    West Penn Hospital
    4800 Friendship Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 858-7699
  2. 2
    The Foot and Ankle Institute of W. Pa.
    4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 180, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 787-7005
  3. 3
    Greater Pittsburgh Neuropathy Associates LLC
    490 E North Ave Ste 405, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 359-8079

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Forbes Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629051131
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Molcsan Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molcsan Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Molcsan Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Molcsan Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Molcsan Jr works at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Molcsan Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Molcsan Jr has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molcsan Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Molcsan Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molcsan Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molcsan Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molcsan Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

