Overview of Dr. Daniel Molloy, MD

Dr. Daniel Molloy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Molloy works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.