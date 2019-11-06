Dr. Monsivais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD
Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Monsivais' Office Locations
Christus Physician Group2829 Babcock Rd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 951-9055Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. Monsivais is an exceptional surgeon with extremely good bed manners. He performed a 2 level cervical disc replacement on me at Brooke Army Medical Center and I am beyond ecstatic with the results. From the very beginning when I first met him and continuing from there on, he always thoroughly explained everything and answered all the questions I had. I have never felt rushed or unimportant. Immediately after surgery as I was waking up from anesthesia, he was there to let me know that everything went well. He also personally came and talked to me during my hospital stay before getting discharged. I couldn't have asked for a better and more caring/mindful surgeon and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508113986
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
