Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD

Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Monsivais works at Texas Neurosurgical Spine in San Antonio, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Monsivais' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Christus Physician Group
    2829 Babcock Rd Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 951-9055
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 06, 2019
Dr. Monsivais is an exceptional surgeon with extremely good bed manners. He performed a 2 level cervical disc replacement on me at Brooke Army Medical Center and I am beyond ecstatic with the results. From the very beginning when I first met him and continuing from there on, he always thoroughly explained everything and answered all the questions I had. I have never felt rushed or unimportant. Immediately after surgery as I was waking up from anesthesia, he was there to let me know that everything went well. He also personally came and talked to me during my hospital stay before getting discharged. I couldn't have asked for a better and more caring/mindful surgeon and I highly recommend him.
Celyne S. — Nov 06, 2019
About Dr. Daniel Monsivais, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1508113986
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Monsivais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Monsivais works at Texas Neurosurgical Spine in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Monsivais’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsivais. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsivais.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monsivais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monsivais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

