Overview

Dr. Daniel Montellese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Montellese works at Heart Associates of Long Island in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.