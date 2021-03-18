Dr. Daniel Montellese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montellese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Montellese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Montellese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They graduated from ST. Georges University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Montellese works at
Locations
Heart Associates of Long Island1320 Stony Brook Rd Ste 100, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 941-2273Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What a caring, compassionate doctor! He actually listened to my issues and offered actual solutions.
About Dr. Daniel Montellese, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770679557
Education & Certifications
- Stonybrook University Hospital
- ST. Georges University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
