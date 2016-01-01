Overview

Dr. Daniel Montero, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring and HCA Florida Highlands Hospital.



Dr. Montero works at Family Medical Group PA in Sebring, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.