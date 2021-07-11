Dr. Daniel Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Montero works at
Dr. Montero's Office Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Other4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7364Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Montero?
Excellent doctor. Rather than just treat symptoms, he ordered additional tests, which revealed a suspicious area needing further investigation. He then called me on a Saturday to review and advise of next steps. So glad I’m going to Mayo for this. Wonderful “bedside manner” as well, offering answers and discussion for my concerns.
About Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1841264736
Education & Certifications
- OH St University
- Mayo Clinic/St Luke Hospital
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montero accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Montero using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.