Dr. Daniel Montero, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
5.0 (9)
Map Pin Small Jacksonville, FL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Daniel Montero, MD

Dr. Daniel Montero, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Montero works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jacksonville - Other
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 914-7364
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Injuries
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Injuries

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Daniel Montero, MD

    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1841264736
    Education & Certifications

    • OH St University
    • Mayo Clinic/St Luke Hospital
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic in Florida

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Montero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Montero works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Montero’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Montero. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

