Overview of Dr. Daniel Montero, MD

Dr. Daniel Montero, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Montero works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.