Dr. Daniel Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Moon, MD
Dr. Daniel Moon, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They completed their fellowship with Moss Rehabilitation Hospital
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
-
1
Allegheny University Hosp - Elkins Prk60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6676
-
2
Einstein Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 663-6856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moon?
Very brillant & smart doctor
About Dr. Daniel Moon, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- Male
- 1437388543
Education & Certifications
- Moss Rehabilitation Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Einstein Medical Center Elkins Park
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Gait Abnormality and Ataxia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.