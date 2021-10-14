Dr. Daniel Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Moon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Moon works at
Locations
-
1
LA Surgical, Inc612 W Duarte Rd Ste 804, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 600-2094Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moon?
I was seen by dr moon in Arcadia Methodist hospital emergency room right away he was very informative about my situation, he needed to do surgery i was very very nervous leading up to it but after i gotta say he was awesome did a great job on my surgery and was always there when i needed him after, absolutely great doctor i would recommend anyone and everyone if you can consult with him he is a great person and really cares about what he is doing and his patients 5 star for dr moon My surgery was removing a part of my large intestine
About Dr. Daniel Moon, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Chinese
- 1922268705
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco, Fresno Medical Education Program
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Johns Hopkins University - Baltimore, MD
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon works at
Dr. Moon speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.