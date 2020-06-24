Overview of Dr. Daniel Moretta, DO

Dr. Daniel Moretta, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Moretta works at Tri County Orthopedic Surgeons in Massillon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.