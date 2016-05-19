Overview of Dr. Daniel Morgan, MD

Dr. Daniel Morgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Comanche County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Morgan works at Osu Center for Health Sciences in Lawton, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Wound Repair and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.