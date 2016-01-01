Overview of Dr. Daniel Morgan, MD

Dr. Daniel Morgan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Morgan works at Kings Highway Orthopaedc Assocs in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.