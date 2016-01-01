Dr. Daniel Morris, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Morris, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL.
Oral & Facial Surgery Of The Shoals154 Titan Dr, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 246-8000
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1083751481
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.