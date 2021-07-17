Dr. Daniel Morris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Morris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Morris, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Broken Arrow, OK. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
-
1
Premiere Pain Associates, Broken Arrow, OK1150 E Lansing St, Broken Arrow, OK 74012 Directions (918) 921-7661
-
2
Precision Pain Management6717 S Yale Ave Ste 210, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 857-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morris?
I have finally found a Dr. that understands the pain I am in and wants to help. I trust him to do what is best for me. I am so thankful for Dr. Morris.
About Dr. Daniel Morris, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1346336856
Education & Certifications
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp-Wash U
- OSU Med Ctr
- Enid Memorial Hospital
- Ok State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- Anesthesiology and Pain Management
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris works at
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.