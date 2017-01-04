Dr. Daniel Morse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Morse, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Morse, MD
Dr. Daniel Morse, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Morse works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Morse's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida ENT Associates601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 432-6620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
South Florida ENT Associates2500 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 389-1414Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morse?
Dr. Morse is very professional and go direct to solutions.
About Dr. Daniel Morse, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255326369
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Mt Sinai MC
- Metro Grp Hosp-U Ill
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Postnasal Drip and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morse speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Morse. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.