Overview

Dr. Daniel Moscow, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Washington, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati College of Education and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Moscow works at Family Practice Associates of Upper Dublin in Fort Washington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.