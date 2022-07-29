Dr. Daniel Mulholland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulholland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mulholland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Mulholland, MD
Dr. Daniel Mulholland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Mulholland works at
Dr. Mulholland's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Center PA80 Oak Hill Rd, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Directions (732) 741-2313Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Neurorays of New Jersey P.c.25 Kilmer Dr, Morganville, NJ 07751 Directions (732) 617-9111
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulholland?
I sought out Dr. Mulholland because for knee pain and instability. He evaluated the cause of pain after reviewing his ordered x-rays and physical knee exam. I suspected arthritis and was concerned I might need knee surgery. My concern was put to rest and at this time all I need is physical therapy. I am happy for Dr. Mulholland's conservative plan which puts much of the remedy on good old fashioned patient effort.
About Dr. Daniel Mulholland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639140841
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulholland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulholland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulholland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulholland works at
Dr. Mulholland has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulholland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulholland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulholland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulholland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulholland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.