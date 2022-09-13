See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Mesa, AZ
Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (114)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD

Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.

Dr. Mullen works at Mullen Orthopedic Clinic in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mullen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Daniel J. Mullen, MD
    4852 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 641-6500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • OASIS Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Seronegative Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Assurant Health
    • Banner Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • POMCO Group
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr Mullen replaced my knee in 2018 and four years later it is definitely my good knee. It doesn't stop me from doing anything. Going in this week to see what can be done with the other knee. My wife got her frozen shoulder fixed a couple weeks ago and already has much greater range of motion. This guy is good. Recommend highly when ever I get the chance.
    -gl- — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891736435
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    • Adam Cowley Shock Trauma Center
    Internship
    • Union Meml Hosp/Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
