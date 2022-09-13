Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.
Daniel J. Mullen, MD4852 E Baseline Rd Ste 107, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 641-6500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- OASIS Hospital
Dr Mullen replaced my knee in 2018 and four years later it is definitely my good knee. It doesn't stop me from doing anything. Going in this week to see what can be done with the other knee. My wife got her frozen shoulder fixed a couple weeks ago and already has much greater range of motion. This guy is good. Recommend highly when ever I get the chance.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1891736435
- The Cleveland Clinic
- Adam Cowley Shock Trauma Center
- Union Meml Hosp/Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mullen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.