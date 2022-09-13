Overview of Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD

Dr. Daniel Mullen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and OASIS Hospital.



Dr. Mullen works at Mullen Orthopedic Clinic in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.