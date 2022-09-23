Overview

Dr. Daniel Mullins, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Mullins works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons Of Greater Hartford in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in South Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.