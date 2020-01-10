Overview

Dr. Daniel Mulvihill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Mulvihill works at Arch Health Medical Group in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.