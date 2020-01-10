Dr. Daniel Mulvihill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulvihill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mulvihill, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Mulvihill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Mulvihill works at
Locations
-
1
Escondido Cardiology Assoc Inc15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Totally excellent experience with office staff who are patient, friendly, and truly caring. Dr. Mulvihill put in a pacemaker for me. I feel very confident in Dr. Mulvihill who is working with me to get the bottom of some other symptoms. He is very methodical, and works on one thing at a time, sometimes too slow for me! He’s a very kind and competent doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Mulvihill, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1124021969
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY|University of California Irvine
- University of California, San Diego
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
