Overview of Dr. Daniel Munton, MD

Dr. Daniel Munton, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center South and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Munton works at West Texas Rehabilitation Center in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.