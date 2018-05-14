See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gulf Breeze, FL
Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (30)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD

Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.

Dr. Murawski works at Andrews Institute in Gulf Breeze, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Murawski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gulf Coast Orthopedic Specialists
    1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 204, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-3700
  2. 2
    Baptist Medical Park-Airport
    5100 N 12th Ave # 102, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 916-8700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital
  • Gulf Breeze Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Murawski?

    May 14, 2018
    I broke a bone in my foot 3 weeks ago. Dr. Murawski came highly recommended and his staff worked me in that day. He had a full patient day, but was very thorough with my diagnosis, prognosis and home care. He listened, asked questions and was relaxed in demeanor. I appreciate his time, caring manner and his obvious experience and expertise. I left much calmer and clear in what I should/should not do and what to expect. I highly recommend him!
    Cherry Fitch in Gulf Breeze, FL — May 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murawski to family and friends

    Dr. Murawski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Murawski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033121140
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Murawski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Murawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Murawski has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Murawski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murawski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.