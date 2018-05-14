Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murawski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD
Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital and Gulf Breeze Hospital.
Dr. Murawski works at
Dr. Murawski's Office Locations
Gulf Coast Orthopedic Specialists1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 204, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-3700
Baptist Medical Park-Airport5100 N 12th Ave # 102, Pensacola, FL 32504 Directions (850) 916-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I broke a bone in my foot 3 weeks ago. Dr. Murawski came highly recommended and his staff worked me in that day. He had a full patient day, but was very thorough with my diagnosis, prognosis and home care. He listened, asked questions and was relaxed in demeanor. I appreciate his time, caring manner and his obvious experience and expertise. I left much calmer and clear in what I should/should not do and what to expect. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Daniel Murawski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1033121140
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Atlanta Medical Center
- University of Connecticut Health Center School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murawski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murawski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murawski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Murawski has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Murawski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Murawski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murawski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murawski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murawski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.