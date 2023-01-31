Overview of Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD

Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Tampa Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Group in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.