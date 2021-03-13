Overview

Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Murphy works at Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont P A Piedmont in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.