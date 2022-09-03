Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murphy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
North East Medical Center4115 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7600
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists PC5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1B, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2120
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Murphy, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1871550657
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Le Moyne College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
