Overview of Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Murtagh Jr works at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.