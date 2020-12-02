See All Urologists in Sylvania, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD

Urology
5.0 (4)
Sylvania, OH
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD

Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Henry County Hospital, McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital, Paulding County Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Murtagh Jr works at Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH and Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of McLaren St Lukes
Dr. Murtagh Jr's Office Locations

    Flower Hospital
    5200 Harroun Rd, Sylvania, OH 43560 (419) 824-1960
    Antonio C Yap MD
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 2, Maumee, OH 43537 (419) 725-6850
    Drs. Gross' James & Kessler
    3020 N McCord Rd Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43615 (419) 725-6850
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Grand Lake Health System
  Henry County Hospital
  McLaren St. Luke's
  Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
  Mercy Health - St. Rita's Medical Center
  Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
  Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
  Paulding County Hospital
  ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Dec 02, 2020
    Dr. Murtagh is an awesome Dr. He saved my life when I was in renal failure due to ovarian tumor pressing on my kidneys. He has awesome bed side manners and would highly recommend him.
    Anne Roder — Dec 02, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Murtagh Jr, MD

    Urology
    English
    1376801027
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Medical Education

