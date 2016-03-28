Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mwanza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO
Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Rochester General Hospital.
Dr. Mwanza works at
Dr. Mwanza's Office Locations
Acute Care Surgery1425 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 922-4518Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmWednesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday9:00am - 3:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Surgical Associates Fort Smith923 Lexington Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7350
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is very good I would recommend him to any body
About Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mwanza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mwanza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mwanza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mwanza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mwanza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mwanza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mwanza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.