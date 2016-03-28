Overview of Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO

Dr. Daniel Mwanza, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Mwanza works at Acute Care Surgery in Rochester, NY with other offices in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.