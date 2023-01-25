Overview of Dr. Daniel Myer, MD

Dr. Daniel Myer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH.



Dr. Myer works at Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Hudson, OH and Broadview Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.