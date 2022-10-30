See All Dermatologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Daniel Navi, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.

Dr. Navi works at Skin & Beauty Center in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excessive Sweating along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Dermatology
    1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 258-3811
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Venice Medical Offices Bldg
    5971 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 857-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Glendale

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Excessive Sweating
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Excessive Sweating

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
XTRAC® Excimer Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Daniel Navi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1215121280
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis
