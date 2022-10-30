Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Navi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Glendale Dermatology1577 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 320, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (661) 258-3811
Kaiser Permanente Venice Medical Offices Bldg5971 Venice Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034 Directions (323) 857-2000
- Adventist Health Glendale
Dr. Navi has been my dermatologist for a few years now, and he has been amazing. He was the only one who helped resolve my rosacea issues, rosacea I'd been suffering from for over 10 years. I am so grateful to him for his thoroughness and knowledge. I had a bit of an issue in June with my insurance coverage of my prescription medication, and my insurance company blamed it on the Dr and his staff, which I believed. But ultimately, it turned out that the Insurance company was to blame, and not the Dr. or his staff. Once I got a hold of an empathetic employee at my Insurance company, he took the time to review my case and explained to me that Dr. Navi and his staff had done everything they were supposed to. I felt glad and relieved knowing that denial of coverage was not the fault of the Dr's office as Blue Shield had initially claimed. I'm even more happy with Dr. Navi and his staff knowing they did everything they could to get my prescription covered. Thank you!
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Persian
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- University Of California San Diego Medical Center
- University Of California, Davis
Dr. Navi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Navi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Navi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Navi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excessive Sweating, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Navi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Navi speaks Persian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Navi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Navi.
