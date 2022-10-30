Overview

Dr. Daniel Navi, MD is a Dermatologist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Navi works at Skin & Beauty Center in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Excessive Sweating along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.