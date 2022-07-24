See All Psychiatrists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Daniel Neff, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Neff, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Daniel Neff, MD

Dr. Daniel Neff, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Neff works at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Department of Psychiatry & Human Behavior
    833 Chestnut St Ste 210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Neff?

Jul 24, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Neff for a year to deal with medication issues. I knew I was over medicated. What I didn’t know was how strongly menopause was impacting my mental health. Dr. Jeff’s thoughtful and congenial approach had led to an immeasurable improvement in my quality of life. I would recommend him to anyone who wants a partner in their mental health journey.
Anonymous — Jul 24, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Neff, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Neff, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Neff to family and friends

Dr. Neff's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Neff

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Neff, MD.

About Dr. Daniel Neff, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1811315872
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Neff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Neff has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Neff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Neff works at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Neff’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Neff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.