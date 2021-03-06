Overview of Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD

Dr. Daniel Nehls, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Nehls works at Franciscan Neurosurgery Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.