Overview of Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD

Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Carrollton, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton.



Dr. Nelson works at Carrollton OB&GYN in Carrollton, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Gestational Diabetes and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.