Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD
Dr. Daniel Nelson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Eye Specialists of Louisiana7777 Hennessy Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 766-7441
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Dr. Nelson's office was efficient and he was professional. We discussed my issues and he worked through them with me.
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
