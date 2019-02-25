Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nepomuceno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Nepomuceno, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Advocate Sherman Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group4309 W Medical Center Dr Ste B305, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (847) 802-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group1465 Commerce Dr # B305, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 802-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group10350 Haligus Rd Ste C, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (847) 802-7400
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
In 2016 I was hospitalized for mycoplasma pneumonia. There 5 days and released, but still had severe pulmonary issues. Both my husband and I believe he saved my life. Other doctors just kept switching up my medication, and sending me home. Dr. Nepomuceno took time to look at X-rays and ct scans, and talk with us about my illness. I would recommend him to anyone with pulmonary issues.
- Critical Care Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1366435513
- Loyola University Hospital
- Loyola U-Stritch Sch Med, Maywood
- MacNeal Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
