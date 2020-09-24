Dr. Daniel Ng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ng, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Ng, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Newport Irvine Surgical Specialists- NISS510 Superior Ave Ste 200G, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 791-6767
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ng has saved my life more then once. Highly skilled and simply a great person who truly cares about his patients. He is very thorough in everything he does and spends the time necessary to provide you the detail you need to know before your surgical procedure and to answer any questions. He is certainly one of the tops in his field and I would recommend him to anyone. Cancer is no fun, but being in the proper hands and knowing that you are reduces your stress and allows you to focus on what you have to do. Thank you Dr. Ng for all you have done for me. There aren’t any words to truly express how grateful I am for you.
About Dr. Daniel Ng, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1265523351
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ng accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Anoscopy and Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ng speaks Chinese.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
